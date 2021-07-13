After a mishap that “carried him 20 feet in the air,” a delivery driver’s leg “snapped in five places.”

UK: Delivery driver’s leg ‘snapped in five places’ after crash ‘launched him 20 feet in the air’. Jordan Dowling said his life was saved by the motorcycle body armour he was wearing.

A delivery worker claims he was catapulted 20 feet through the air after a mishap while riding his motorcycle home from work.

Jordan Dowling, 24, was transported to intensive care with a shattered right leg. Merseyside Police are investigating the crash.

Police said the accident took place at the junction of Walton Road and Bradewell Road on Friday (July 9) around 10.50pm.

Jordan told the The Washington Newsday from his hospital bed, “I was on my way home riding my motorcycle.” When I came close to Wetherspoons, two persons in front of me walked out.

“I had to dodge those and slow right down.”

Jordan claimed that his bike was hit by a BMW after narrowly evading the crowd.

He said: “The car hit me face on and people said I flew about 15 or 20 foot in the air.

“I can remember everything. I was doing front flips in the air and eventually I just hit the floor.”

Jordan landed near the kerb outside The Thomas Frost bar after being propelled into the air by the impact of the incident.

“People rushed over to me,” he claimed. I’m looking for one guy who truly helped me out by keeping me still and making sure I was okay. Then the cops showed up.”

“As soon as I struck the ground, I couldn’t feel my leg – it had snapped in five different places,” Jordan continued.

“It took about half an hour for the paramedics to arrive but when they came they rushed me to hospital where they put me in intensive care.”

After the incident damaged his femur and two other bones, Jordan underwent a 10-hour emergency operation to have a metal rod implanted into his leg.

He said: “I snapped my ankle and my heel came out of my foot,” adding he was lucky to escape with just those injuries as he was wearing body armour which “definitely saved my life.”

The delivery driver said he has also got to have more operations in the next couple of days to repair his ankle and heel.

Following the crash, Jordan – who is still in the Intensive Care Unit – said at first he was unable to notify his family about what had happed as his phone had gone missing.

He said: “When I was the floor my bike ended up somewhere and I couldn’t see it. Somebody asked me if there was anybody I wanted to call. I said I need my phone, it’s on my bike.”

Jordan’s phone had gone missing from his bike but Merseyside Police confirmed they were later able to reunite the phone with its owner.

A spokesperson for the force said: “Officers from our Roads Policing Unit are appealing for witnesses following a serious RTC in Walton on Friday, July 9.

“Shortly after 10.50pm, it was reported that a BMW taxi had collided with a blue Lexmoto Isca motorbike, which then hit a third vehicle at the junction of Walton Road and Bradewell Street.

“The motorbike rider, a man in his 20s, was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for a broken thigh bone and ankle. His injuries are described as serious but not life-threatening.

“The driver of the BMW stopped at the scene and is assisting police with enquiries.

“Witness and CCTV enquiries are ongoing.”

Inspector Stuart McIver said: “A young man has been left seriously injured after this collision, and we are keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.

“Police would like to speak to any drivers in the area who may have dashcam footage of the blue motorbike, which travelled out of the city and along Walton Road at around 10.50pm.

“Any footage or information could be vital in establishing what happened.”