After a miscarriage, a viral tweet about an employee being forced to work in the baby section sparks debate.

In a tweet that has generated over 16,000 comments, Twitter user @no goblins revealed a recent encounter she had when a cashier honestly told her about her day.

“Asked the girl ringing up my clothes about her day,” she said, “and she stated she was struggling because she’d just suffered a miscarriage and they forced her work in the baby area.”

The forum quickly became inundated with messages from folks who had had similar experiences.

“I suffered a miscarriage and they forced me work Mother’s Day on my first day back following a week of sick leave,” one person wrote. “While ringing up lattes, I sobbed for 8 hours because people were telling me “Happy Mother’s Day if you’re a mom!” Another told how she had to cancel a deposition scheduled for later that afternoon because she lost her baby at 7 months pregnant. “It’s not my concern,” the lawyer on the other line responded, “you’re a human casket.” She wrote, “I still get nightmares.” Another person mentioned how the feelings associated with losing a pregnancy might endure a long time.

“Years ago, I suffered a miscarriage, and it took me months to be able to look at a pregnant lady without crying. People go through so much with so little help from those in positions of authority.” National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month is observed in October to promote awareness of situations in which parents or pregnant parents lose a child.

According to the March of Dimes, miscarriages occur when an embryo dies in the womb before the 20th week of pregnancy. About 10% to 15% of pregnancies in women who are aware they are pregnant end in miscarriage. Though most losses occur in the first trimester, 1 percent to 5% of pregnancies end in miscarriage in the second trimester.

A stillbirth is defined as the loss of a pregnancy beyond 20 weeks, according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People not only shared their stories of pregnancy loss on Twitter, but also about loss in general and the difficulty of dealing with grief while still having to go to work.

