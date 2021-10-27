After a minor traffic violation, a black man claims in a lawsuit that a cop told him he was “going to die.”

A Black man has filed a lawsuit against five St. Louis-area cops who allegedly pummeled him before searching his flat illegally.

On Oct. 26, 2016, a Maryland Heights police officer approached Tranell Stewart, 38, as he pulled into his apartment complex parking lot after the officer claimed Stewart had failed to utilize his turn signal, which Stewart denied.

When Stewart tried to get his son from the back seat of the car, Devuton allegedly grabbed his hair and pulled him to the floor, telling him, “You’re going to die today.”

The lawsuit, filed on Stewart’s behalf on Monday, accuses officers of wrongful seizure, excessive force, and unlawful search, and holds Maryland Heights liable for stopping and searching Black cars in the past.

When other cops arrived on the scene, the lawsuit claims that they hit and punched Stewart and continued to physically injure him even after he was handcuffed. Following that, the officers searched Stewart’s apartment.

The incident was seen by Stewart’s former girlfriend Lisa Jones and a neighbor.

“I want people to understand how the police in Maryland Heights operate,” Stewart added. “I can’t say anything nice, and I can’t tell you to stay safe since these are the individuals who are meant to protect and serve us. It’s as though we’re being attacked.” See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Stewart was left with a fractured nose and a black eye, as well as emotional agony and dread, according to the lawsuit, and the illegal searches made Stewart and Jones fearful for their own and their children’s safety. It asks for both compensatory and punitive damages, but does not specify a dollar sum.

Stewart said in a statement posted by the public interest legal group defending him, ArchCity Defenders, that he wants police accountability.

The lawsuit accuses the city of ignoring years of illegal searches and seizures of African-Americans. According to data given to the Missouri attorney general’s office, Black drivers were pulled over at three times their demographic representation in the city when Stewart was arrested in 2016.