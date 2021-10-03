After a medical examiner refuses to vaccinate, New York County relocates human bodies for autopsies.

After its chief medical examiner reportedly declined to get vaccinated against COVID, a New York county is transferring autopsies to another hospital. On August 28, the state issued an order mandating hospital and nursing home employees to obtain at least the first dose of the COVID vaccination by September 27.

According to the Times Union, Rensselaer County officials claimed on Friday that Dr. Michael Sikirica had rejected the immunization, requiring the county to relocate the human bodies to a different facility than usual.

Officials, prosecutors, and police officers will now have to travel to Glens Falls Hospital, which is nearly 50 miles away, rather than Albany Medical Center, which is much closer.

Sikirica does autopsies for the county at Albany Medical Center, while not being employed there. According to the Times Union, he has also performed autopsies in Albany, Schenectady, Saratoga, Warren, and Washington counties. At murder cases, prosecutors relied on him to describe the manner in which homicide victims died.

Sikirica is not doing autopsies in Albany, according to Rensselaer County spokesperson Richard Crist. According to Crist, the county does 100 to 120 autopsies each year.

The Albany Medical Center and Rensselaer County were asked for comment, but no answer was received at the time of publishing. “Consistent with our policy, clinicians who do give services on our site must be vaccinated,” Glens Falls Hospital spokesman Matt Markham told the Times Union.

Some doctors and nurses have filed a lawsuit against the state over its vaccine mandate for health-care workers.

Last month, a group of 17 health-care professionals sued the state, alleging that the state had violated their constitutional rights by denying them religious exemptions from the vaccine mandate.

The lawsuit claims that “the same front-line health care workers hailed as heroes by the media for treating COVID patients before vaccines were available, including the Plaintiffs herein, are now vilified by the same media as pariahs who must be excluded from society until they are vaccinated against their will,” according to the lawsuit.

Judge David Hurd issued an order temporarily prohibiting New York from enforcing the vaccine mandate in response to the case, giving the state until September 22 to reply. This is a condensed version of the information.