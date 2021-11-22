After a mediation session, a black woman shot in the back by a white cop drops charges.

According to the Associated Press, assault charges against a former suburban St. Louis police officer who shot a shoplifting suspect will be dismissed after the victim and the ex-cop engaged in a mediation session together on Monday.

After being suspected of stealing from a local grocery store in Ladue, Missouri, Julia Crews, 39, shot Ashley Fountain Hall on April 23, 2019. Hall and another woman were accused of stealing a grocery cart loaded of steaks and seafood and punching a store employee in the face while doing so. The women were followed outside by store employees, who detained them in the parking lot until police came.

When crews arrived, she claimed she intended to use her taser to hold Hall, but instead pulled out her service handgun and shot him in the back. Following the shooting, the crews quit.

After the restorative justice mediation process on November 5, Hall requested that the charges against Crews be dropped.

In a news release, Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell said, “This was a unique opportunity where the defendant immediately realized she had made a terrible mistake in shooting the victim, and both the defendant and victim reached places where they could see a resolution for this incident outside of the criminal justice process.”

The case is identical to that of Daunte Wright and police Officer Kim Potter, who fatally shot Wright on April 11, 2021 and claimed it was an accident. Police body camera footage shows Potter approaching Wright outside of his car as another officer is arresting him after he was pulled over for a traffic stop. As Wright tries to fight the arrest, Potter yells at him, “Stop!” “I’m going to Tase you! I’m going to Tase you! taser taser taser taser taser taser “After that, she fires a single shot from a gun she’s holding in her right hand.

After Wright’s shooting, the city’s police chief, who resigned with Potter, said Potter shot Wright by mistake because she mistaken the handgun for a taser.

According to the Associated Press, incidences of officers accidentally firing their gun instead of a Taser are uncommon, occurring less than once a year in the United States.

