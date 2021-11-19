After a McDonald’s dropped into his lap, the boyfriend shattered his partner’s nose.

Daniel Taivalantti assaulted his fiancée, forcing her to refer to him as “King,” before repeatedly beating himself in the face with a wrench and blaming his injuries on her.

On Friday, Liverpool Crown Court heard how Taivalantti had been irritated earlier in the day because he had been late to answer bail for causing damage to his partner’s mother’s home.

After the fast food landed on his knee, the 28-year-old became enraged and ordered his passenger to exit his vehicle.

When she refused, prosecutor Ken Grant stated that Taivalantti began spitting in his victim’s face, and that “she recounted how he created a hammer fist before hitting her in the face around her left eye area and she felt instant agony.”

In the incident in Long Lane, Warrington on January 23, his victim sustained a broken nose, a cracked left eye socket, and black eyes.

Taivalantti then drove them wildly towards her adjacent home, telling her to get out, according to the court.

“She refused to go out until he apologised for what he had done,” prosecutor Ken Grant said. He scooped up her car keys and bank card and threw them out of the vehicle while it was parked, but she refused to go.” He drove her to her grandmother’s house and requested her to exit, but she refused once more.

He then stated that they were heading to the Lakes and that they had stopped near the Birchwood roundabout, near M62 junction 11.

“He got out of the car and went to the trunk and returned with a wrench, telling the complainant that he was going to beat himself with it so he could blame her,” Mr Grant told the court.

“She claimed that the defendant then returned to the boot with the wrench, and that she could hear him hitting himself, despite the fact that she couldn’t see him because of the parcel shelf in the car.”

“She noticed blood on the defendant’s head and left cheek the next time she saw him.” His eye was inflamed, and his skin was scratched. “The summary comes to an end.”