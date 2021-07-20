After a massive emergency reaction, men were recovered from the ocean near Crosby Beach.

Emergency services rescued two men from the water after a “serious” incident at Crosby Beach.

On Tuesday, July 20, at 7 p.m., emergency personnel went to the beach in response to reports of a group of males in distress in the ocean.

The incident was attended by Merseyside Police, Merseyside Fire and Rescue, North West Ambulance Service, RNLI, and the Coastguard. The fire service described the event as “severe.”

At 7.24 p.m., two fire engines and a search and rescue crew arrived on the site, assisting the RNLI and Coastguard in removing the guys from the water.

The males were taken to the hospital and placed in the care of the ambulance service.

Three guys are thought to have been involved in the event, according to reports.

The males that were rescued from the water are still unknown.