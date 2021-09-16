After a marble fireplace fell on her head, a 6-year-old girl went into a coma.

After a marble fireplace in the family’s living room fell on top of her, a 6-year-old girl ended up in a coma. A cracked skull and cerebral hemorrhage were among the significant head injuries sustained by the toddler.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the unfortunate occurrence occurred on the night of September 10 in Liverpool, England.

Alexa-Leigh Blakemore, the victim, is currently being treated at Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, according to the report. Ella and Keiran Blakemore, Alexa’s parents, said the child’s condition is “touch and go.”

“I was nursing our 5-week-old baby on the couch while her mother was in the bath. Alexa-Leigh was going about her business as usual, running around and playing like a happy little girl. Keiran told Liverpool Echo, “I was concentrating on feeding my baby but I could see her out of the corner of my eye.”

He claimed he heard a loud bang and watched the fireplace fall on the youngster. There was a lot of blood as well.

“This fireplace is like a concrete and marble thing, and I would have to walk it across the floor to move it,” Keiran explained. “But when it happened, I have never lifted anything that quickly, and I moved it like it was a piece of paper,” he added.

He told the source, “Within 10 seconds, I was crying for help in the street, and the ambulance arrived in two and a half minutes.”

The infant suffered fractures to her skull, eye socket, and wrist, as well as severe brain hemorrhaging. The force of the blow, according to the doctors, would have “knocked out a bull.”

To relieve pressure, physicians at the hospital have already drained fluid from her brain. Alexa-Leigh remains in a medically induced coma.

“We can go into the ward and sit by her as much as we want but it is horrible seeing her like that, with tubes going into her,” Keiran said.

The family has started a GoFundMe crowdfunding page to raise money to help with medical costs and to move to a safe accommodation when Alexa-Leigh leaves the hospital.

Keiran believes the fireplace fell due to crumbling plaster. The family rents the house from a private landlord and said they had been demanding repairs for some time. After the incident, the family wants others to ensure their heavy fireplaces are safe.