After a man’slipped and fell’ on WW2 munitions, the Bomb Squad was summoned to the hospital.

According to the BBC, a bomb squad was dispatched to the Gloucestershire Royal Hospital in England on Wednesday when a patient came with a WWII munition “trapped within” him.

Unilad claims that the man, who claims to be a military memorabilia collector, “slipped and fell” on a mortar shell that was resting on his floor. Unfortunately, the shell became “lodged inside his rectum,” and when he realized he couldn’t get it out, he “sought medical aid.” He was admitted to the hospital’s Accidents and Emergencies (A&E) department upon arrival, according to Gloucestershire Live. Out of worry that the thing would detonate, medical personnel summoned experts from an Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal squad, according to Unilad.

“It was a well-placed shot. It was a hefty, pointed lump of lead made to pierce a tank’s armor “According to Unilad, a source said. “It was simply an inert mass of metal, so no one’s life was in danger—at least not mine.” The mortar round “was utilized by the Royal Artillery as anti-tank rounds in the Second World War, though it would later also be used by British tanks in North Africa,” according to Gloucestershire Live. Other military weapons have been discovered around Europe, but none have been discovered lodged inside a human individual.

An unexploded mortar shell was discovered in Glossop, Derbyshire, England, according to the Manchester Evening News in February. The discovery was regarded as “something really dangerous and unique” by authorities at the time. According to the BBC, an unexploded mortar shell was discovered on a beach in Brighton, England, in April. However, before experts could dispose of the munition, it “washed away.”

On Wednesday, NBC reported that a WWII bomb “exploded at a building site near to a major railway line in Munich.” Four people were hurt.

The 550-pound bomb was discovered during drilling work, according to Joachim Herrmann, the state interior minister of Bavaria.

“Authorities must now investigate why it wasn’t discovered earlier,” Herrmann added, according to the station. “Such building sites are usually examined for suspected unexploded bombs in advance,” he said. This is because “every year, more than 2,000 tons of unexploded weapons are unearthed on German land,” according to a 2016 story in Smithsonian Magazine. According to a statement acquired by This is a condensed version of the information.