After a man’s remark, the woman was compelled to eat her lunch in the car.

“Why do people believe it’s alright to comment on what you’re eating in the staff room?” she said on Mumsnet.

Someone inquired whether I was eating dog food while I was having tuna salad. What a jerk!” From now on, I’ll eat in the automobile. I’m tired of people making comments about each other’s meal. Take a step back!” She went on to say in a later response: “He came in for a little moment. It was one of those sealed containers… and let me tell you, food smells!” What meals are permitted in the staff canteen?” Some parents sided with her.

One person stated: “Alternatively, when they make remarks about how good or harmful things is! It irritates me greatly.” Another person added: “Working from home has a number of advantages.

“‘Oooh, is that all for you?’ and ‘you’re not eating again?’ I used to get passive aggressive comments about my portions. Yes, I am, and what does it matter?” A third person stated: “It’s not a good idea to eat in your automobile. You have as much right to use the cafeteria as anyone else.

“Stand firm and don’t be swayed by petty remarks from ‘adults’ who complain about the scent of tuna, especially in a salad! It’s not like you’re cooking fish in the microwave!” Others, on the other hand, believe that fish, among other meals, should not be consumed in a communal setting.

One person stated: “It’s obvious that it stinks, and they’re letting you know! Tuna in a working environment, in my opinion, is a big no-no.” One irritated commenter expressed his displeasure by saying: “In the workplace, fish should be prohibited. At lunchtime, a coworker used to microwave salmon. Stupid b*****d.

“The building was stench-free, and the microwave made everything taste fishy.”

“No fish, no stinky meat, no boiled eggs,” a third added.