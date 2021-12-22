After a man was stabbed to death in West Derby, two ladies, both 20, were detained.

Two women have been arrested in connection with the murder of a West Derby man, according to detectives.

Paul Joseph Stenson, often known as Paul Mac, was slain on Princess Drive after being stabbed in the chest.

On Sunday, December 19, about 6.30 a.m., emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene, but the 30-year-old died a short time later in hospital.

Two 20-year-old women have been detained on suspicion of helping a criminal.

The women were apprehended and questioned by police, but have since been released on bail awaiting further investigation.

“We are continuing to call for anyone with information about this event to come forward and speak to us,” Detective Inspector Steven O’Neill said.

“Unfortunately, we have seen the devastating impact that knife crime can have, not just on Paul’s family, who are now facing Christmas without a loved one, but also on his friends and the local community,” says the statement.

“I’d like to encourage the public to continue to be our eyes and ears and to come forward with any information they may have about this occurrence.”

“I’d also like to hear from anyone who has information on anyone who is carrying or utilizing guns.”

Anyone with information is requested to send a direct message to @MerPolCC on Twitter or call 101, referencing reference 21000875209.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/give-information. If a crime is in progress, dial 999.