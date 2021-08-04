After a man was stabbed to death, a murder suspect was named.

Police have identified and charged a man suspected of stabbing a man to death at a Merseyside YMCA.

Just before 11 p.m. on Monday, police were called to the YMCA on North Road, St Helens, “following complaints of a man in his 30s having been stabbed.”

Lee Andrews, 33, from St Helens, was rushed to hospital but was confirmed dead.

Merseyside Police have now named a 42-year-old man as the person responsible for his death.

“We have today, Wednesday, August 4, charged a 42-year-old man with the murder of Lee Andrews in St Helens on Monday,” a spokesperson said.

“Thomas Brown, of North Road, St Helens, will appear this afternoon in Wirral magistrates court.”

The victim’s family has been notified and is being assisted by specially trained personnel, while Mr Andrews’ family, of no permanent residence but from the St Helens area, shared a photo of the 33-year-old today.

Yesterday, a single bouquet of flowers was left outside the YMCA building, and police confirmed that a second cordon set up near a block of flats in Hall Street, about a mile distant, is linked to the ongoing murder investigation.

There are no other details available at this time.

On social media, readers of Washington Newsday have paid respect to Lee Andrews and given their heartfelt sympathies to his family.

“We can confirm that an incident occurred last night that led in the tragic injury of an individual,” a YMCA St Helens representative said yesterday. We are unable to say further at this time due to the nature of the incident and the ongoing police investigation.

“At this awful moment, our sympathies are with the individual who has sadly lost their life, as well as their family.”

Witnesses are being invited to come forward with their stories.

“The investigation is in its early stages,” Detective Inspector Jenny Beck said. We’re conducting a variety of witness and CCTV investigations to figure exactly what happened.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention log 1143 from August 2nd.