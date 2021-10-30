After a man was stabbed to death, a forensic tent was built at the crime scene.

Detectives and forensics are still on the site today, probing the stabbing death of a man in Halewood.

Officers are still looking into what happened on Beechwood Avenue on Friday night, when a man in his 30s was fatally stabbed in what appears to be a deliberate attack.

At around 6.40 p.m., police and paramedics were dispatched to the scene after reports that the man had been stabbed and was in critical condition.

After glassing the victim in the pub, the woman ‘blew two kisses’ at him.

He was sent to the hospital, where he died shortly after.

Five males, aged 22 to 62, were arrested and taken to police stations for questioning on suspicion of murder.

Merseyside Police said the inquiry is still in its early stages and that anyone with information should contact them.

The stabbing was thought to be a targeted incident, but authorities are “keeping an open mind” about the reason.

On Saturday, a massive police cordon remained in place around Beechwood Avenue, with police vans along the area.

The emphasis of forensics appeared to be on a partially collapsed brick wall covered with blue tarpaulin on the intersection of Beechwood Avenue.

“Although five males are in arrest, this is only the early stages of an inquiry after a young man’s life was sadly taken yesterday night,” Detective Chief Inspector Sue Hinds said.

“We’re still seeking for anyone who can help us with information.”

“We believe this was a targeted attack, but we are maintaining an open mind about the motives for it.” We believe the criminals fled in a vehicle, so if you observed or captured any vehicles speeding away in the vicinity, please let us know.

“Anyone who saw, heard, or knows anything should come forward immediately, either directly or anonymously, so we can act promptly.”

“We’re dead set on finding answers and bringing all of those responsible to justice.”

If you have any information, please contact our social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre,’ citing reference 21000752630.

You can also contact the non-profit organization. “Summary concludes.”