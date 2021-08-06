After a man was slain in a street attack in the city center, CCTV footage was published.

CCTV photographs of persons who may have witnessed a tragic attack in Liverpool city centre have been released by police.

Duncan Browne, a 23-year-old Kirkby man, was killed in the city centre around 3.30 a.m. on July 4.

When the aspiring firefighter was attacked near the City Buffet restaurant, the party was on Hanover Street looking for a taxi home.

According to reports, he was assaulted by three men and subsequently fell, suffering from cardiac arrest.

Following the attack, Mr Browne was brought to the hospital. The Everton FC supporter died the next day, with his family by his bedside.

Mr Browne’s grandfather, John Browne, described his grandson as “a wonderful, fun-loving kid who went out that night to watch a football game and never came home.”

The CCTV footage of two groups of persons who were in the neighborhood at the time has finally been published by the police. The people could be potential witnesses, according to the detectives.

“We have today, Friday 6th August, issued CCTV photos of two sets of persons who may be prospective witnesses in the Duncan Browne murder investigation,” a police spokesperson stated.

Just before the incident, the first group of people depicted ( below) is thought to have strolled from Seel Street to Hanover Street.

A man and a lady wearing a black and white puffa jacket are seen strolling past the event in the second shot. They are thought to have lingered in the area for a brief time before departing via Ranelagh Street towards the Adelphi. They next make their way to Brownlow Hill.

“Our investigations into Duncan’s death are still ongoing,” Detective Chief Inspector Sabi Kaur told The Washington Newsday.

“We’ve released CCTV photographs of a group of people and a couple who were in the area at the time and may have information that can help us with our investigation,” says the statement.

“Any of these folks, or anyone who recognizes them, should call us as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information should call @MerPolCC or dial 101 and mention the reference number 21000465224. You can also get in touch with us.