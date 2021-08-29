After a man was shot with a shotgun, the house and parkland were sealed off.

In a major main road near Seaforth, a guy was shot in the leg with a shotgun.

Officers were patrolling Crosby Road South at 10.45 p.m. on Saturday when they heard a loud blast and observed a man flee.

A 38-year-old guy with a gunshot wound to the leg was discovered nearby. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment of his injury, which is not life threatening.

A 27-year-old male was arrested on charges of wounding and handgun possession.

He is currently being held in jail and will be interrogated by detectives.

An inquiry into what happened is underway, and house-to-house, CCTV, and forensic investigations are being conducted in the Seaforth/Waterloo area.

Today (Sunday), police vehicles, including a Matrix van, were stationed outside a home on Crosby Road South, and a parks area opposite was also roped off.

“Enquiries into this occurrence and the circumstances leading up to it are still ongoing,” DCI Ian Hussey said.

“I would encourage anyone who was around Crosby Road South and saw or heard anything odd to contact us because they may have information that is crucial to our investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact @MerPolCC or CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 and mention log 1116 from August 28.

