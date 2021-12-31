After a man was killed in a car accident on Boxing Day, police have released an update on their investigation.

A suspect has been released under investigation after a man was killed in a car accident on Boxing Day.

On Sunday night, emergency services were dispatched to Skelmersdale when a pedestrian was struck by a Skoda Octavia.

At the scene, the pedestrian, a male in his 30s, was pronounced dead.

A 29-year-old male from Skelmersdale was arrested after a crash on the Southway dual carriageway near Bone Island.

He was detained on suspicion of drug driving and causing death by negligent driving while impaired by alcohol or drugs.

Lancashire Police said today that he had been released pending further inquiries and that the crash investigation was still ongoing.

The police are looking for witnesses and would like to speak with anyone who witnessed the incident, saw either the pedestrian or the Skoda in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam or CCTV footage of any aspect of the incident.

“This was a devastating occurrence, and first and foremost our sympathies are with the family and friends of the guy who died,” said Sergeant Martin Wilcock of Lancashire Police in the aftermath of the disaster.

“Right now, we’re putting in a lot of effort to piece together what happened, and we’re urging anyone with knowledge on the crash to contact us.”

“Please let us know if you have any information.”

Anyone with information can phone Lancashire Police on 101 and mention log 1076 from December 26.