After a man was hit with a stun gun twice and died, 8 officers and a sergeant were placed on paid administrative leave.

Authorities announced on Wednesday that eight officers and a sergeant from the Santa Rosa Police Department have been placed on paid administrative leave after using a stun gun twice in less than a minute on a man who later died in police custody.

Jordan Pas, 40, was pronounced dead at Providence Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at 2:17 a.m. last Thursday, according to a news release posted on Facebook by the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday. According to The Associated Press, the sheriff’s office has initiated an investigation into Pas’ death.

Officers Frank Sedeno, David Lamb, Nick Madarus, Joe Richards, Jonathan Morgan, Robert Moore, Bradley Marweg, and Jerry Ellsworth were placed on leave later, according to the Santa Rosa Press Democrat.

The officers who used their stun guns were not identified in the sheriff’s office’s Facebook post on Nov. 18, which provided specifics about the event.

Pas’ autopsy has been completed, according to Sgt. Juan Valencia, a sheriff’s official, in an email to the Associated Press. However, no information regarding the autopsy has been released. Photos of a gun that Pas allegedly possessed that night, as well as a photo of him pointing the gun into a car, were released by the post.

Officers responded to many 911 calls reporting a man roaming around with a gun in the neighborhood. At 1:19 a.m., the first call came in reporting gunfire in the roadway. Law enforcement was able to identify the man as Pas after seeing security footage of him firing a gun into a car, according to the sheriff’s office.

Officers discovered Pas shirtless and carrying a “big landscaping rock in his right hand” 10 minutes later. On a frigid night, he was pacing and sweating intensely, according to the sheriff’s office.

Pas was repeatedly urged to drop the rock by the officers, who threatened to use a stun gun on him if he didn’t. According to the sheriff’s office, he did not cooperate.

A stun gun was deployed on him at 1:35 a.m., causing him to drop the rock and fall backward onto his knees. According to the sheriff’s office, he crawled over to another large rock and attempted to toss it at the oncoming cops.

