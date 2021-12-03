After a man walks out of the Co-op with £12,000, the police have issued a CCTV appeal.

After a late-night break-in on October 25, the money was stolen from the Co-op on Market Street in Hoylake.

Police have published stills of a guy they want to question in connection with the crime, which occurred between 10.10 and 10.45 p.m.

Inside the shop, a man dressed in black apparel is seen in the stills. He wasn’t hiding his face behind a mask.

“Business burglaries are not a victimless crime,” said Detective Inspector Lynsay Armbruster, “as they have a major impact on the community in many ways.”

“We’re on a mission to uncover the perpetrator so that no other businesses are targeted in the future.” If you were on Market Street at the time and witnessed anything unusual or someone fleeing, please let us know so we can apprehend the perpetrator.” Anyone with information on this incident should contact @MerPolCC on Twitter or ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre’ on Facebook, quoting incident reference 21000743233.

People with information can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555 111 or filling out an online form at https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously.