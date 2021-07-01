After a man tries to entice her into a car, a terrified schoolgirl flees.

On her way home from school, a terrified 12-year-old girl ran as a man tried to entice her into his car.

On Piercefield Road in Formby, the victim was approached by a man yesterday afternoon (Wednesday)

Police say the man, who has grey hair and sunglasses and is roughly 50 years old, pulled over in a steel grey saloon vehicle near the Spar supermarket shortly after 3.30 p.m.

He then motioned for the girl to enter his vehicle.

The following is a copy of an email issued to parents of Formby High School students Friday evening: “Please be advised that one of our students had a terrifying encounter today on the way home from school.

“The police have been notified of the occurrence.

“On Piercefield Road in Formby, a man in his 50s or 60s approached the student and tried to get him to get into his car. This is a very serious situation.

“Please talk to your son or daughter tonight to make sure they know what to do if they find themselves in a scenario like this.

“I’ll send individual messages to the pupils, and we’ll talk about it in tutor period tomorrow.

“We will also strengthen personnel presence in the area of this occurrence towards the conclusion of the day.”

Merseyside Police has issued an appeal for information following an allegation of “suspicious behavior” in Formby on Wednesday, June 30.

The event is still being investigated by CCTV, and anyone with information is asked to contact the police.

“We are taking this event seriously and conducting an inquiry to find out who was involved,” said Inspector Graham Fisher.

“The young lady who was approached did the right thing by contacting us, and we would suggest anyone in a similar circumstance to do the same.

“While no-one was physically harmed during the incident, the nature of the man’s behaviour has understandably left a young girl feeling apprehensive, and we would urge anyone with any information or dashcam footage from the Piercefield Road area on Wednesday to contact police or Crimestoppers with any information.

“Our community officers will continue to visit schools and collaborate with teachers to provide students with appropriate stranger danger guidance, and. The summary comes to a close.