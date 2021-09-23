After a man threatened him with a hammer, a 15-year-old boy was discovered with a knife.

After being chased by police through the Southport town centre, a kid was discovered carrying a knife.

At 5.30pm on Wednesday, September 22, Merseyside Police received allegations of a man being threatened with a hammer by a group of yobs on Lord Street Southport.

When the cops arrived, one of the members of the group attempted to flee.

After his child’s mother discovered text messages on his phone, the father strangled her.

The 15-year-old was apprehended and found in possession of a weapon by police. Following a police search, a hammer was also discovered.

The youngster was apprehended and accused with having a knife blade in a public location.

Today, Thursday, September 23rd, he will appear at Merseyside youth remand court.

“We know how guns can be used to generate fear and intimidation in our communities,” said Sefton Community Policing Inspector Graham Fisher.

“I would strongly encourage anyone with information about people carrying or storing firearms to contact us so that we can take appropriate action.”

Anyone with information may contact @MerPolCC or @CrimestoppersUK on 0800 555 111 anonymously.