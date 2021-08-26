After a man shot himself in the leg, NY cops allegedly did nothing.

Surveillance footage revealed that two on-duty New York City Police Department officers stood by and did nothing while a guy near them seemed to shoot himself in the leg earlier this week.

According to the New York Daily News, the two anonymous cops were on foot patrol for a “crime reduction” duty on the junction of 136th Street and Seventh Avenue on Monday night when the incident occurred.

According to a police source, the officers were stationed on a Harlem sidewalk, resting up against a building with their legs crossed, watching a group of individuals drinking and gambling just steps away.

While the two cops were in the vicinity, surveillance footage revealed an apparent flare of a muzzle, which caused the group of males to scatter. One of the individuals can be seen hopping away from the scene after appearing to shoot himself in the leg.

The two officers remained in place for a few seconds before one of them leaned forward to the corner, turned around, and leaned against the wall alongside his colleague once more. Later, a parked car drove away, revealing that an NYPD-marked vehicle had been present the entire time. Later in the video, the officers can be seen approaching the car.

According to a police source, police received a 911 call about shots being fired, but the two cops never reported the shooting on their radios. According to the report, they instead reported it as a “fireworks incident” and asked for a supervisor to arrive a few minutes later.

According to the source, the man who was shot left the gun in the middle of the sidewalk close to a 50-foot trail of blood.

It’s unclear whether the police will face any disciplinary action as a result of the incident.

An NYPD official was cited as stating Wednesday night, “We are aware of the event, which is under internal review.”

The incident was eerily similar to when a parolee assaulted a 65-year-old woman in front of a Manhattan apartment complex in late March, as employees and security stood by and watched the assault occur.

After failing to assist the elderly woman, the building’s doorman and concierge were sacked from their employment.