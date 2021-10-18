After a man sexually attacked her, a woman posted a desperate Twitter for aid on the train.

After a sex pest on board continuously groped her, a “frightened” woman sent a desperate SMS to Virgin Trains.

Terence Elwell, 36, of Pleasant Street, Widnes, attempted to strike up a discussion with his victim about 10 minutes after the service left Lime Street in late 2019.

Elwell persisted despite the other passenger’s attempts to ignore him by listening to music on her headphones as he began asking intimate inquiries such as about her destination, according to Benjamin Jones, prosecuting today at Chester Crown Court.

A 22-year-old woman was murdered in a tunnel accident while visiting her boyfriend in Liverpool.

Elwell’s attentions “took a weird turn,” according to Mr Jones, and he told his victim, “I love you.”

“I’m getting more and more creeped out,” the young woman said.

“You’re beautiful, you’re attractive, you’re f***ing hot,” Elwell added, adding that he hoped she retained her job since she was “lovely.” He then “leaned in shoulder to shoulder” and said, “You’re beautiful, you’re pretty, you’re f***ing hot.”

Using her phone, the woman attempted to get assistance.

“The victim attempted to get assistance from friends on Facebook,” Mr Jones said.

“On her phone, text messages were not working.

“She had no choice but to use Twitter to contact the British Transport Police (BTP) and Virgin Trains.”

He went on to say that the train from Liverpool to Milton Keynes was “that full” that the management couldn’t reach her for assistance.

Elwell tried to place his hand on his victim’s leg, but she moved it away, so he kept “trying to do the same thing.”

Elwell massaged her thigh “a couple of times over her clothes” and told her “you’re not going to grass on me” after attempting to touch her stomach.

The woman was “extremely disturbed” as she got off the train in Milton Keynes.

Elwell was apprehended at the station with a “substantial amount” of “Valium tablets” and cannabis in his possession.

He was reportedly “abusive” to the BTP officers and made “bizarre statements.”

The woman stated she now feels “nervous on public transportation” as well as “panicky and apprehensive” in a victim personal statement.

She’s also grown “distrustful of men,” and she claims she hasn’t been able to tell anybody about the incident because of a perceived “stigma” surrounding sexual assault, despite the fact that she has. “The summary has come to an end.”