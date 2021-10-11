After a man runs over six neighbors who complained about his rash driving, two people are killed.

After they advised him to drive cautiously, a man in India allegedly ran over six of his neighbors with his automobile, killing two of them.

On Sunday, the incident occurred in Haryana, a state in northern India. According to the local daily The Times of India, the accused was instructed to drive gently because there was a wedding in the area.

This enraged the man, who then ran over his six neighbors. A woman died on the spot, while another man died in the hospital from his injuries. The remaining four victims’ whereabouts were unknown.

The accused used to drive quite quickly in the neighborhood, according to neighbors, who had advised him to drive carefully because several guests, including children, were attending the wedding. While they were standing outside their home, the accused got into an altercation with them and ran over the victims.

“We requested that he drive cautiously, but his father, who was present, stated that he would drive as he pleased. As a result, he reversed his car and ran over the victims “Vijay Kumar, the victim woman’s nephew, said NDTV.

According to a local newspaper, Hindustan Times, the accused “When we asked him to drive responsibly because he used to drive quite quickly in the neighborhood, he became enraged. We had previously brought up the subject of hazardous driving with his father, but he had dismissed it.” The accused and his father have both been charged with murder.

“The incident resulted in the deaths of two people. To catch the culprits, the Superintendent of Police has organized five teams “According to a police officer.

It was unclear whether the accused or his father had been arrested.

