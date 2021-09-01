After a man posted 44 shipments of drugs to clients, postal workers discovered them.

A man from Runcorn has been sentenced to prison after admitting to mailing cannabis to customers.

Michael Donnelly, 45, was apprehended when police uncovered 44 shipments of the Class B narcotic at a sorting office in Runcorn on June 17 of last year, destined for buyers all over the UK.

Donnelly, of Worcester Close, Runcorn, and Leanne Hughes, 41, of Springwood Avenue, Allerton, were both arrested in connection with the discovery, which included 326 individual packets of cannabis worth between £9,780 and £11,420.

CCTV and DNA evidence were used in an inquiry to link the two to the drugs.

Cheshire Police investigated Donnelly’s home in October and discovered fresh evidence linking the two men.

Donnelly and Hughes are accused of being involved in the distribution of Class B narcotics.

They pleaded guilty to the offences and were sentenced last Wednesday at Liverpool Crown Court.

Hughes was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years, while Donnelly was sentenced to 14 months in prison.

PC Simon Gibson, who headed the investigation, stated after the sentencing, “I welcome the conclusion of this case and hope that it serves as a message to others.”

“Donnelly and Hughes believed that mailing the narcotics would allow them to avoid prosecution, but due to the quality of the evidence we were able to obtain, they were left with no choice but to plead guilty to the allegations brought against them.

“We understand the harm that illegal drugs can cause, and I want to reassure citizens that we are committed to combating drug-related crime and will do everything possible to bring justice to our communities and make them safer for everyone.”