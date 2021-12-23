After a man pays £50 for a cup of tea, the café proprietor breaks down in tears.

Braidy Maloney, 42, and her business partner Cath Williams, 44, own Catherine Braidy Cake Parlour in Aigburth.

When a man came in and ordered a cup of tea, cake maker Braidy was working in the café.

Braidy saw the customer had given her way too much money for his order when he went to pay.

“I didn’t recognize him,” she told The Washington Newsday. He was dressed in a mask, but I don’t believe he had ever visited the store before.

“When he asked for a cup of tea, I informed him it would cost £2.50 and he handed me some cash.” I thought there were much too many notes, so I stopped him and told him it wasn’t even close to that many.” The man said he saw Braidy on Granada Reports, where she discussed her plans to open the business on Christmas Day to ensure no one is left alone.

The customer was so inspired by Braidy’s remarkable Christmas Day efforts that he decided to donate £50 to help.

Braidy was taken aback by the thoughtful gesture and burst into tears in the middle of the store.

“I cried in the middle of the shop because it was so overwhelming,” she added. I was in tears.

“I couldn’t believe it; it was such a kind gesture on his part.” Cath was crying upstairs, so I walked upstairs and told her everything.” A local food bank received the £50 donation, which was used to purchase food and selection boxes.

If anyone needs company on Christmas Day, they are invited to the café for a free hot drink and pastry.

In 2019, Cath and Braidy did the same thing when they founded the store to provide a place for folks who needed company.

The shop will be open from 10.30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will provide free Danish pastries and hot beverages.

Braidy said this year was different in terms of public reaction to the shop’s Christmas Day opening.

“I think people need it more this year because of Covid,” she continued. “We are extremely fortunate to have such a wonderful team.” “The summary comes to an end.”