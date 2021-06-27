After a man leaps over a fence to elude the cops, £2,000 was discovered hiding in the grass.

Matrix Officers discovered the man in a fenced-off waste land area on Reeds Road in Huyton, according to Knowsley Police.

Officers noticed the man “dusting off his hands” in the undergrowth, suspecting he was collecting or concealing something.

The suspect allegedly observed officers approaching and fled by hopping over a fence, according to police.

Officers later discovered around £2,000 in cash stashed in the foliage near the fence during a search of the area.

“Officers from Matrix spotted a male in walled off waste ground on Reeds Road,” a spokesperson for Knowsley Police said.

“Officers suspected the individual was dusting off his hands while retrieving or concealing something within the fence line and bushes.”

“As soon as the male officers saw him, he bolted over the fence.”

“A sum of cash, estimated to be around £2,000, was discovered following a search of the area by XU22, XU90, and XU25 officers.”