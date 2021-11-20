After a man is accused of impregnating and running over a 13-year-old girl, his family is’shocked.’

According to WRAL, Eduardo G. Rubio, 26, was arrested in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on November 12 after an alleged violent assault on the girl.

Rubio and the adolescent allegedly got into a fight, with the man allegedly strangling her until she passed out and then attempted to run her over with a car.

The youngster was rushed to Cape Fear Valley Medical Center for treatment, and her name has not been revealed to the public. Rubio allegedly harmed the girl’s neck, face, shoulders, arms, and knees, according to an investigation.

In addition, the victim was discovered to be four and a half months pregnant.

According to Fox 13 in Memphis, Rubio is now being held at the Cumberland County Jail with a bail of just over $1 million. According to arrest records, he is charged with statutory rape, attempted first-degree murder, attempted murder of an unborn child, first-degree kidnapping, and three counts of assault by strangulation.

According to Law & Crime, authorities originally zoomed in on Rubio last week while hunting for the 13-year-old who had gone missing at the time. It’s unclear how long she’d been missing or what evidence pointed to Rubio. The Fayetteville Police Department received a call regarding the girl being found wounded and unconscious during this search.

The girl’s mother told WRAL that she had been in a four-year relationship with Rubio before the event, but had no idea her daughter was being molested.

The kid allegedly informed detectives that Rubio had been assaulting her since she was 11 years old, for about two and a half years.

According to WRAL, the girl’s mother is also pregnant with Rubio’s child.

According to reports, Rubio was aware of the teen’s pregnancy. According to Law & Crime, he allegedly used his own urine to falsify a pregnancy test provided to the victim at a medical visit in October.

Phillip Jerard Buckson, a South Carolina clergyman, guilty to raping and impregnating a minor girl in February 2019. Buckson began having sexual relations with the victim in 2015, according to the victim.

