After a man in his 30s was stabbed to death, only a single bouquet was left at the site.

A man in his 30s was stabbed to death in St Helens Friday night, prompting a murder investigation.

Merseyside Police confirmed they received complaints of a man in his 30s being stabbed in a property on North Road in St Helens shortly before 11 p.m. on August 2.

The YMCA was confirmed as the location by a spokeswoman. The man was sent to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

A 40-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder, and North Road is still closed in both directions as officers continue their investigation.

The victim has not yet been publicly recognized, according to the force, but his family has been notified and is being helped by specially trained officers.

According to INRIX, North Road was closed from Ward Street to A570 Duke Street “due to a police incident.”

“The route will be closed throughout the morning,” INRIX adds.

Due to the police cordon, a number of businesses are temporarily shuttered. Residents must communicate with police in the vicinity of the crime site.

A North Road resident told The Washington Newsday that when he went home in the early hours of the morning, there were “police everywhere.”

“It’s concerning,” they remarked. Like the murder victim, I’m in my 30s, and people were contacting me to see if I was okay.”

A solitary bouquet was also placed near the crime scene’s cordon.

Police have also blocked off flats on Hall Street in St Helens.

"We can confirm a murder investigation is underway following the death of a man in St Helens last night, Monday 2nd August," Merseyside Police stated in a statement.

“At 10.50 p.m., we received a call reporting a male in his 30s had been stabbed in a property on North Road.

“The man was rushed to the hospital and tragically pronounced dead.”

"A man in his 40s has been arrested on suspicion of," the spokeswoman said, confirming the arrest.

