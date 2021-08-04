After a man in a van pulls over and asks for ‘assistance,’ the boy dashes home.

After a stranger in a van pulled over and ‘asked him for help,’ a 10-year-old child ran home to his parents.

Officers were dispatched to Cherry Blossom Road in Beechwood, Runcorn, shortly after 2 p.m. yesterday, according to Cheshire Constabulary.

At around 12.30 p.m., the youngster was playing outdoors when a little white van with two black stripes on the bonnet and roof drew up.

The vehicle’s driver, who was described as a man, roughly 6ft tall, around 35 years old, and dressed in white, then requested the child for assistance, according to a police spokeswoman.

A taxi driver records customers engaging in a “drug trade” in the back of his vehicle.

The child ignored him, ran home, and informed his parents about the incident.

According to police, there was no attempt to “grab the youngster.”

Following a social media post from a member of the public, The Washington Newsday contacted the police department about the situation.

“We understand that there are likely to be some concerns from parents regarding this incident, and I would like to reassure people that the driver of the van did not attempt to grab the boy and that there was no physical contact between him and the child,” said Chief Inspector Leeroy Moss of the Runcorn Local Policing Unit.

“Anyone with information on the incident should call 101 or go to www.cheshire.pnn.police.uk/tua and quote IML 1052896.

“Alternatively, confidential information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”