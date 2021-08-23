After a man held a “machine gun” in the street, the shooting was “related to gang violence.”

According to reports, a shooting in north Liverpool was linked to a long-running gang war in the region.

Shots were fired on Wednesday night on William Henry Street in the Everton area, prompting police to respond ( August 18.)

Shots were fired, but no injuries were recorded, according to the police.

The shooting was tied to a long-running ‘gang battle’ in the neighborhood, according to a local guy who spoke to The Washington Newsday. He also claimed that one of the individuals engaged in the shooting last week carried a machine gun, though it is unclear whether the weapon was fired.

“This is part of a really nasty fall-out in the Everton area,” he explained. They have machine guns, and it’s a dangerous situation.”

The type of firearm used in the shooting has yet to be determined, according to the Washington Newsday.

“Enquiries into the incident are ongoing, and police continue to call for anyone with any additional information to come forward,” a spokesperson for the agency said today.

After the late-night shooting on Thursday, forensic cops were visible on Willian Henry Street.

A top officer raised alarm last week.

“We’re in the very early stages of an inquiry into a gun being shot on William Henry Street, and we would ask to anyone with any information to come forward,” Chief Inspector Steve Hardy said.

“Firing a weapon is incredibly dangerous, and while thankfully no one was injured, the nearby community would have been shocked.

“We want to hear from anyone who was in the vicinity last evening and saw or heard anything, or who captured someone in the area on CCTV, dashcam, or doorbell devices.

“All information about gun crime will be used to remove firearms and people who use them from the community. Please tell us what you know, whether directly or anonymously, and we’ll take care of the rest.”

If you have any information, please contact the police media desk through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook ‘Merseyside Police Contact Centre.’

You can also contact the independent organization Crimestoppers anonymously at.