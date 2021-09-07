After a man exposes himself at a boating lake, a woman is “traumatized.”

After a man exposed himself near a boating lake, a woman was “traumatized.”

On Sunday, September 5, about 12.45 p.m., a woman was strolling along the promenade in New Brighton, Wirral, when a guy in his 70s exposed himself and urinated in front of her.

Following the encounter, the woman took to Facebook to recount her ordeal, claiming to be “traumatized.”

“We can confirm that officers are investigating following a report of indecent exposure in New Brighton on Sunday, September 5,” a Merseyside Police spokesperson said.

“At around 1 p.m., a woman in her 40s was going along New Brighton prom near the boating lake when a man exposed himself in front of her and urinated before walking away.

“The event occurred about 12.45 p.m. and was reported shortly afterward.

“The suspect is described as a white man in his 70s with a slender frame, standing 5ft 6in tall and wearing blue pants, a dark blue top, and a cap.

“A search was conducted in the vicinity, and investigations, including possible CCTV, are ongoing.”

“This was a distressing occurrence for the victim, and we’re determined to discover the individual responsible,” Detective Inspector Darren Taylor said.

“We take any allegations of this nature very seriously, particularly given the large number of families and children that visit the region.

“Please come forward if you witnessed this occurrence or were in the area and may have captured a photograph of the man, and we will take action.”

Merseyside Police can be reached at @MerPolCC on Twitter, by calling 101, or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with reference 21000617900.