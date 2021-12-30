After a man dropped off 800 parakeets, an animal rescue shelter was left’shocked.’

After a man brought off over 800 parakeets, an animal rescue shelter in Michigan was overwhelmed.

Last week, a guy dumped 497 parakeets, according to the Detroit Animal Welfare Group. He had previously notified the center that he would be surrendering 60 to 80 parakeets from his father’s home.

“We were shocked as well, but we couldn’t turn them away because they were all squeezed into seven cages,” the rescue organization stated on Facebook.

“It’s a pretty tight fit,” the animal welfare organization’s director Kelley LeBonty told USA Today. “They were kind of piled on top of each other, suffocating each other. They were quite tense. They were barely able to move. We had to get them out of their cages and into new ones.” The man dropped off another 339 colorful birds in a couple of boxes at the rescue center the day after Christmas. A total of 836 parakeets were sent to the institution.

Three local shelters, Jojos Flying Friends, Birds and Beaks, and East Michigan Bird Rescue, came to their rescue and took some of the birds in as the animal welfare group became overwhelmed with their new guests.

“Today, three bird rescue organizations are collaborating to aid over 800 parakeets who have been surrendered. It takes a village to raise a child! They’re all in good hands and will receive the attention they require. Everyone did a fantastic job! “According to the animal rescue group’s Facebook page.

The man’s father, according to LeBonty, kept the birds in cages in a room and only planned to breed a couple of them. The father allegedly spent $1,200 per month feeding all of the birds.

“His kid stated he only intended to breed a couple of them, and it spiraled out of control,” LeBonty said to USA Today. “The issue is that birds reproduce quickly. If you don’t take charge of the issue, you’ll end up with more babies, more babies, and more babies.” The birds must be quarantined for 30 days, according to the Associated Press. They will be available for adoption in January 2022.