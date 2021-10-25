After a man asks for directions in the city center, a woman is sexually attacked.

Following the suspected sexual assault in Liverpool City Centre last month, detectives have released photographs of a man who may have information.

A lady in her 20s was strolling along Seel Street towards Hanover Street at around 2.10 a.m. on Thursday, September 2, when she was approached by a guy who asked for directions and began talking to her, according to police.

The male sexually attacked her near the intersection of College Lane and Manestys Lane before walking away, according to Merseyside Police.

The victim reported the event the next day, and investigators are still looking into it.

“We believe the individual photographed may have knowledge to assist our investigation, therefore I’d encourage him or anybody who knows him to come forward,” Detective Constable Rachael Barcas said.

“We’re standing behind the victim of this heinous crime and are committed to track down the perpetrator and bring them to justice.”

“Nobody should feel threatened while going down the street, and no one should believe they can approach or follow someone down the street without being assaulted. We’re working hard with partners to investigate any such events and provide help to victims, and any information would be greatly appreciated.

“Taking the first steps to report a sexual offense can be intimidating, and there are a variety of reasons why people struggle to do so, but there is help available, not just from the police, but also from other organizations.”

“Anyone who has been the victim of a sexual offense can be assured that they will be treated with care, sensitivity, and professionalism during the investigation and criminal justice process, as well as afterward.”

“Anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offense should come forward and report it,” she says. Reporting this type of crime has no time restriction, and we treat every report very seriously.

“We have specially qualified officers who will speak with you and support you during any inquiry or criminal procedures, as well as assist you in obtaining any additional assistance you may require.”

