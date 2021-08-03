After a man asks a “innocent” question, a woman is pursued across Sefton Park.

A woman is pursued throughout Sefton Park when a man asks a “innocent” question.

A woman was followed for around 30 minutes around a park after a man approached her and posed a “innocent” question.

Jenny Kirkham stated she was walking through Sefton Park in South Liverpool around 8 p.m. on Sunday, August 1, when the event occurred.

When the 27-year-old writer was out walking her Shih-Tzu cross, Buster, near the lake, she noticed a man sitting on a bench.

As Mum walked her son home from childcare, a concerned vehicle pulled up alongside her.

She told The Washington Newsday, “We had been in the park for about 20 minutes and were going around the lake, close to the Boathouse.”

“A man on the bench commented on how lovely Buster was as we strolled past the small Boathouse cafe.

“The dog wasn’t on a leash and was simply following me around. Before going on my way, I grinned and replied, “Oh, he knows it.”

“A minute or two later, Buster was sniffing around another dog a bit further down the road when I observed the man in front of me talking on his phone.”

The man then asked Jenny, the digital night editor at The Washington Newsday, if he might take a picture of Buster.

“When he reached for his collar, I understood I had to take him away,” she continued.

“With his phone camera open, he was trying to grab him, so I just said no and reattached his lead.

“He then asked whether he was a puppy, and I told him no, but he insisted, saying Buster was just a baby.”

Jenny reported she then hiked up a grassy hill beside the lake to walk Buster on a higher path, away from the man.

But he came up behind her and begged her to come to a halt so he could get a better shot.

Jenny added, “He said he didn’t get the picture and kept telling me to stop.” “He then inquired as to whether we resided in the area, to which I replied that we did not.

“It could have been an innocuous question, but I’m wary of individuals who are overly concerned about the dog, especially now that he’s following us.

“We were on a slanting path,” says the narrator.

The summary has come to an end.

”