After a man approaches mum and makes comments regarding children, the school issues a warning.

After a mother was approached by a man “with his chest out,” a Merseyside school has issued a warning to parents.

The individual made “unpleasant and inappropriate” statements about young people, according to a letter addressed to parents and carers of Greenbank High School students in Southport yesterday.

“Yesterday (Tuesday, October 12), at 2.45pm, a worried parent rang the school about a guy who started talking to her in the area between the Hesketh Pub and the Botanic Gardens,” according to a portion of the letter given to families of those who attend the all-girls school.

“The mother was walking by the bar on her way to the gardens, while the man was walking in the opposite direction.”

“The man was approximately 30 years old, with a bushy beard and a shaven head, wearing a green unzipped fleece with his chest out.”

“The parent has told us that she has received several unpleasant and improper comments about young people, as well as suggestions about firearms.”

“It was reported to the police, who responded to the scene Friday night. This is information for parents to share with their children and to remind them of the importance of walking safely to and from school.

“This afternoon (Wednesday), students will be warned.”

Although police officials verified that the event was being investigated, they indicated that there had been no reports of statements about firearms, as stated in the letter.

“At around 3pm on Tuesday, October 12, we got a report of a male acting suspiciously in the Botanic Road area,” a Merseyside Police spokeswoman told The Washington Newsday.

“A male approached a woman and made indecent statements, according to reports.” There were no weapons reported or seen.

“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information should contact the Merseyside Police social media department through Twitter @MerPolCC or Facebook Merseyside Police Contact Centre.” You can also contact 101 and give the reference number 604 of 13/10.”