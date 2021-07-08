After a man, 35, was busted, an illegal Premier League streaming service was shut down.

A guy was sentenced to 16 months in prison for running an illegal service that provided access to Premier League games.

Paul Faulkner, of New Ferry’s Portbury Way, ran a subscription-based IPTV service that illegally broadcast football matches, entertainment, and Sky channels.

On Tuesday, July 6, the 35-year-old pleaded guilty to copyright and fraud charges, as well as obtaining pirate content for his personal use, in Liverpool Crown Court.

In Encrochat swoops, suspects were carried away in handcuffs as £90,000 was recovered.

Faulkner was apprehended when the Premier League teamed up with FACT (an intellectual property organization) to track him down and file a private prosecution against him.

Faulkner was selling access to his service on social media as a side hustle in addition to his full-time job, according to the court.

Faulkner admitted to both the illegal distribution of content and his own usage of the site to watch video that he should have paid for.

The judge recognized that Faulkner’s use of the unlicensed service was a felony in and of itself, and he was sentenced to four months in prison.

The court heard that the use of Virtual Private Networks made crime more “serious” and “advanced” (VPNs).

Kevin Plumb, the Premier League’s head of legal services, said: “This punishment underlines that the courts treat piracy offenses seriously and that offenders who engage in any type of piracy face serious penalties.

“Those who provide illegal access to Premier League football will face legal prosecution, regardless of the size or scope of the pirate enterprise.

“This defendant was also sentenced to four months in prison for simply watching the illegal service. This should eliminate any misconceptions that using pirate streaming services is a grey area or not a crime in any manner.

“The ability to sell and maintain our broadcast rights allows the Premier League to provide significant financial support to the entire football pyramid and beyond communities.

“We are glad that courts continue to recognize the importance of copyright protection via decisions like this.”

Chief executive officer of FACT, the UK’s largest intellectual property organization. The summary comes to a close.