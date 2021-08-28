After a man, 35, escaped from prison, authorities are advising the public not to approach him.

Yesterday, a man escaped from a Warrington prison.

Richard Hanson escaped from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, prompting a police plea for information.

On Friday, August 27, about 1.40 p.m., the 35-year-old was last seen at the prison.

Anyone who sees him is advised not to approach him but to report it to Cheshire police immediately.

Hanson is characterized as a white man with short brown hair who is 6′ 3″ tall and has a medium body.

He was last seen wearing a dark blue North Face gilet with a white emblem on the right shoulder blade, white trainers, and grey jogging bottoms.

He has ties to the towns of Oldham, Dewsbury, and Huddersfield.

“We are doing everything we can to locate Hanson, and there are a lot of inquiries underway in the local region and farther afield,” said Superintendent Alex McMillan.

“Anyone who sees him should not approach him but should call Cheshire Constabulary on 999 and quote IML 1070880.”

Information can also be anonymously provided on by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.