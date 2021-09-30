After a major proposal was scrapped, the future of Birkenhead Market vendors is uncertain.

Following a big council reversal, many traders at Birkenhead Market are unsure about their future.

Wirral Council said earlier this year that the market would relocate to St Werburghs Square in 2022 for at least three years until a suitable permanent location could be found.

Cllr Tony Jones, speaking at a committee meeting last night, said that following conversations with traders earlier this month, it was determined that the market will only be moved once, from its current location to the new permanent one.

A shopper who was teased by Home Bargains employees triumphs.

Cllr Jones, who represents Labour, stated that the council could not predict when the market would move to its permanent location or when the current market would be demolished at this time.

David French, chair of the Birkenhead Market Tenants Association, congratulated the committee for making that decision today in an interview with The Washington Newsday.

Mr French also stated that he was working with traders on a plan to relocate to the town’s former Marks & Spencer building, a move that many stall owners support despite the fact that Wirral Council has previously stated that it is unable to secure this facility.

Kevin Goodman, who runs a ladies apparel stand at the market, said today about the decision to reject the St Werburghs Square plan: “Nothing is ideal. Nothing is going to make everyone happy.”

However, he stated that St Werburghs Square is too tiny, and that staying at the current location for the next three years would be difficult due to the departure of too many traders.

Mr Goodman believes a transfer to the old Marks & Spencer property may work, adding, “I’m all for it if it’s realistic and if it’s possible.” Dave [French] believes it is unquestionably possible.”

Monica Riley, the proprietor of Monica’s Bags, agreed, saying, “We’re better off in here than over there [referring to St Werburghs Square].”

She was ecstatic about the possibility of relocating to the Marks & Spencer location.

“That’s fantastic,” Monica said. That is the most brilliant concept. We’d be in the heart of everything, with a diverse clientele; it’s the ideal location.”

“Summary ends” if that plan does not materialize.