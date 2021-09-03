After a machete attack in front of his family, a man loses his eye.

After allegedly being attacked with a machete by a homeless man on a California beach over the weekend, a man has lost his eye.

After the man’s family was told they weren’t allowed to be in the area, an argument erupted between the father and two homeless individuals at Dan Blocker Beach on Sunday, according to Fox 11 in Los Angeles.

Officers from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to reports of an incident near Malibu Beach, where two homeless people approached the guy and his four family members.

According to Fox 11, an altercation erupted between the father and the two suspects, forcing one of the homeless men, Richard Franck, to pull out a machete and repeatedly strike the victim.

Franck then allegedly chased the other four family members along the beach with the machete, escorted by the other homeless person, according to the sheriff’s department.

The two suspects were ultimately tracked down and apprehended by police, and they have been charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

During the incident, the father, who has not been officially recognized by the authorities, received injuries to his face, ears, and tongue and was taken to a local hospital. According to Fox 11, the man lost an eye as a result of the incident’s injuries.

According to the newest statistics from the US Department of Housing and Urban Development, California has the highest rate of homelessness in the US, with over 161,000 people without a home.

In 2020, Los Angeles city and county had the second-largest number of homeless persons in an area, with 63,706, while New York City had the highest number of homeless people, with 77,943.

Caitlyn Jenner, a California gubernatorial candidate and reality TV matriarch, controversially stated that the state’s homeless population reduces Californians’ “quality of life.”

Several machete attacks have occurred in the United States in recent months, including one in Columbus, Ohio, in which a man was hurt following an attack on the steps outside the Franklin County Courthouse in early August.

Meanwhile, in May, a guy in Alabama is accused of attacking members of his own family. This is a condensed version of the information.