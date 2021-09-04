After a machete attack in front of his family, a father loses an eye; homeless men are arrested.

Last week, two homeless males were arrested for allegedly attacking a vacationing family on a beach in Malibu, California, and injuring the father.

According to Fox 11 in Los Angeles, one of the accused, Richard Franck, was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon. According to the Malibu Times, another homeless man who was with Franck during the alleged event, Benjamin Mast, was charged with accessory to attempted murder.

According to an official statement from the Lost Hills Sheriff’s Station, a family from out of town – three adults and two children – were eating lunch on Dan Blocker Beach in Malibu on Sunday when Franck and Mast allegedly approached them and falsely told them they “weren’t authorized” to be there.

This allegedly resulted in a verbal altercation, during which Franck allegedly pulled out a machete and began slicing at the unidentified father, slashing him many times in the upper body and hand.

Franck and Mast are accused of chasing the family of five back to a parking area near the Pacific Coast Highway from the beach.

According to the sheriff’s station, the injured father was carried to a hospital and is in stable condition.

According to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office, the claimed attack left him with a cut tongue, a missing eye, and injuries to his nose, ear, and lip.

After attempting to barricade themselves in a public lavatory near the parking lot, police detained the two homeless males.

“The weapon was found concealed in the bushes down near the beach,” LASD Lt. Jim Braden told the Malibu Times, based on separate accounts from the suspect and accomplice.

Both suspects are in their mid-30s and classified as “transients.” There was no further information offered.

Franck allegedly threatened a sheriff’s deputy with a knife in April, according to County Sheriff Alex Villanueva. Franck was detained at the time, but was released four days later after liberal L.A. County District Attorney George Gascon filed a misdemeanor complaint against him.

Gascon has been under fire from crime victims and law enforcement officials for what they see as soft-on-crime tactics. The district attorney, on the other hand, claimed that various criminal justice processes had unfairly handled suspects.

Community members met late Thursday to discuss public safety issues in the wake of Malibu’s homelessness crisis and an increase in reports of crimes and fires, according to KTTV.

