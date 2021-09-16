After a “lying” GMB interview, Piers Morgan blasts Shamima Begum as a “monster.”

Piers Morgan slammed ISIS bride Shamima Begum on Wednesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain.

Mr Morgan, 56, was enraged by Shamima’s interview on his previous morning TV show.

According to Birmingham Live, he posted a video of the interview on Facebook and remarked, “Just as well I’m not interviewing this lying, snivelling, cold-hearted, self-serving ISIS bride monster.”

Shamima Begum asks for forgiveness from the British population.

“Otherwise, I’d have lost my cool by now.

“Begum should never be allowed to return to the United Kingdom.

“Let her perish in this abomination of a bed she fashioned for herself.”

“The Government’s primary priority is maintaining our national security and keeping the people safe,” a Home Office official stated in reaction to Shamima Begum’s interview.

“We don’t usually comment on specific cases.”

Shamima, 22, used the one-hour interview to apologize for joining ISIS when she was 15 years old.

She told the program that she was eager to return to the UK to face terror charges, but that she had only served as a “mother and a wife” in the Islamic state.

Shamima stated that she would “rather die than return to ISIS” and that she wanted to assist the UK authorities in their anti-terrorist efforts.

“I want to say that you are clearly struggling with terrorism, and I want to help with that by giving my own experience with these extremists and why they come to places like Syria, and I think I could help you in your fight against terrorism, because you obviously don’t know what you’re doing,” she said in a direct plea to Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

“I’ll explain how they function and how they influence people to do things, and I’ll outline the socioeconomic issues that the government should address in order to prevent individuals from becoming radicalized online.”

“No one can hate me more than I detest myself,” Shamima declared at the end of the conversation.