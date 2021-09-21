After a lover kills a 7-year-old girl while inebriated, her mother covers it up.

In connection with the death of the woman’s 7-year-old daughter, a 30-year-old widow and her lover were detained on Sunday. According to authorities, the two allegedly threw the girl’s body in a river after the male murdered her while inebriated.

The suspects, identified as V. Vijayalakshmi and her distant relative R. Vetrivel, were apprehended in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, in southern India. During police questioning, both suspects admitted to the crime, according to The Hindu.

Vijayalakshmi and her children went to Thanjavur after her husband died, according to police sources, and she was seeing Vetrivel.

Vetrivel frequently visited Vijayalakshmi’s house when inebriated, according to investigators. Vetrivel was inebriated on Saturday night and got into a dispute with Vijayalakshmi after she refused his sexual advances while her daughter was awake. Vetrivel allegedly started beating Vijayalakshmi in a fit of rage, and her 7-year-old child allegedly intervened in the battle.

Vetrivel became enraged and assaulted the girl, according to authorities. During the attack, the youngster suffered a seizure and was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The pair then allegedly attempted to bury the child’s body in a cemetery without anyone knowing. After a failed attempt to bury the child’s body in secret, they threw it in a river with the help of a man named Sabarinathan, according to the Times of India.

The pair was arrested after the event was reported to the police by suspicious neighbors. According to the publication, investigators are looking for Sabarinathan, who is on the run.

A search for the girl’s body has also been launched by the police.

