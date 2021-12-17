After a lorry overturns in a collision, the M56 was stopped for nine hours.

After a lorry crashed in a crash on the M56, a motorist had a lucky escape.

After a crash between Junction 10 of the M56 for Stretton, Warrington, and Junction of the M6, the highway was shut down for nine hours.

At roughly 6.20 p.m. on Thursday evening, emergency services were dispatched to the freeway, and a closure was imposed.

The collision featured a car and an overturned lorry, according to traffic monitoring site Inrix.

The aftermath of the incident is depicted in photos taken by police at the scene, with the lorry crushed up after colliding with a road sign.

One driver was brought to the hospital with “minimal injuries,” according to North West Motorway Police.

The extent of the spilled is shown in another shot supplied by police, with grains strewn across the road after the vehicle overturned.

The freeway has now been reopened, according to a National Highways report posted at 3.30 a.m. this morning.

“The M56 eastbound is now closed from Junction 10 Stretton/A49 whilst police and @HighwaysNWEST deal with an RTC – due to a major spillage this closure is expected to be in place for some time,” North West Motorway Police tweeted.

Police said this morning in an update: “This restriction has been withdrawn. Only minor injuries were sustained by one of the lucky drivers who was brought to the hospital.” On this breaking news story, we’ll bring you the most up-to-date information, photos, and video.

Follow us on Twitter: @Liv______________

The Washington NewsdayNews – the official Twitter account of The Washington Newsday – real-time news.

We’re also on Facebook at theliverpoolecho, where you can get the latest news, features, videos, and photos from The Washington Newsday throughout the day.