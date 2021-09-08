After a lorry collides with Southport Pier, the road is closed and traffic lights are out.

After a lorry collided with Southport Pier yesterday, one lane of a busy Merseyside road remains closed.

The driver is claimed to have fled the area before being apprehended by police personnel.

The Washington Newsday reported that police officers were alerted at around 1.20 p.m. yesterday (Tuesday) after reports that a wagon had collided with the pier.

“The car is thought to have fled the area following the incident,” a police spokesman said. Officers have tracked down the driver and are in the process of speaking with him.

“There have been no reports of injuries, and structural engineers are on their way to see if any damage has occurred.

“Road closures have been implemented, and vehicles are advised to avoid the area.

“The collision is still being investigated.”

“It felt like a minor tremor, the boom resonated through the steel,” one witness who was on the pier at the time said.

Engineers were dispatched to the pier to assess the damage, and hundreds of guests were asked to leave while the assessment was carried out.

Northbound traffic on Marine Drive is temporarily closed.

“Drivers traveling north should turn at the Esplanade roundabout and use the Promenade,” states a Merseyside Police Facebook post from earlier this morning.

“Southbound traffic can now pass beneath the pier once more.”

According to Inrix, a traffic monitoring website, traffic is “coping well.”

In another part of town, drivers are being advised to “drive with caution.”

At the moment, the traffic lights at the intersection of Ash Street and Forest Road are broken.