After a lorry and two automobiles collided, the road was stopped for 19 hours.

After a collision between two automobiles and a lorry, a busy Liverpool route was shut down for 19 hours.

Following reports of a crash, emergency personnel went to the Queens Drive overpass at 11.55 p.m. on Sunday, November 28.

Officers arrived on the site to find a Scania lorry, a grey Citroen Berlingo automobile, and a black Ford Fiesta had skidded owing to the weather.

A suspected fractured nose was treated by paramedics at the scene for the driver of the Citroen.

The crash did not result in any significant injuries.

At roughly 3.45 a.m. today, the vehicles were recovered, and police left the scene.

According to traffic monitoring system INRIX, the flyover remained closed until around 7 p.m. on Monday, November 29.

The reason for the road’s closure after police left is unknown, but a police spokesperson stated it was’remained closed by Liverpool City Council’.

Following the closure, traffic was at a halt for the majority of the day, with ‘chaos’ reported throughout the region, especially in Stoneycroft, Old Swan, and Childwall.

Traffic at the flyover on Queens Drive this morning was described as “like a car park” by those stuck in it.

“Chaos near the flyover Queens Drive it’s shut knock on effect around the neighborhood,” one individual posted.

“Flyover by the Rocket bar on Queens Drive is closed,” another added. “I’ve just stood in traffic for 20 minutes and it’s gridlocked.”

A third person stated: “Queens Drive should be avoided. It’s a parking lot.” A request for comment was sent to Liverpool City Council.