After a long nap, Mama Bear and her three cubs climb down a tree in Virginia [watch].

After a long slumber, a mother black bear and her three kids climbed up a tree in a Virginia neighborhood and came down on their own.

The bears were initially reported to dispatchers at 2 a.m. Monday, according to police spokesperson Leo Kosinski. Later, the bears were discovered snoozing in a tree.

The cats were seen napping in a tree in the neighborhood near Western Branch High School on Monday morning, according to Chesapeake Animal Services.

“Chesapeake Animal Control Officers and Chesapeake Police came to the area due to the position and quantity of bears (family unit with a protective mama bear), and Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources staff joined them to assess the situation,” according to the post.

Authorities swiftly shut off roads around the bears to “allow them room and urge them to move on.”

Residents in the area were also encouraged to stay inside.

“While bears are attractive to the eye, it is critical that people stay away from them. Black bears, especially sows (mothers) with cubs, can be unpredictable. Because the situation is extremely stressful for the bears, it is critical that people avoid the area. This includes driving by the construction site “the article went on.

The mama bear and her three cubs eventually “came down from the tree on their own and moved away after midnight,” according to a Tuesday report from Chesapeake Animal Services.

WAVY News reporter Kayla Gaskin tweeted a video of the bears racing across the street after scaling the tree.

Meanwhile, Gray Anderson, chief of wildlife for the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said the bears’ appearance in the area was most likely an unique incidence.

“Bears are known for their ability to climb trees. It’s also contrary to conventional assumption that bears hibernate in coastal settings like this one “According to The Virginian Pilot, he said. “Our biggest problem is individuals feeding the bears or bears behaving in an abnormal manner,” Anderson continued.

The most common bear in North America is the black bear. According to National Geographic, they prefer to dwell in forests and are great tree climbers. Swamps and mountains are also good places to look for them. Black bears are solitary animals that wander wide areas.