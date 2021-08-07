After a lockdown caused a breakdown, a 14-year-old girl was admitted to the hospital for three months.

A 14-year-old girl has been in hospital for three months and could stay there for a year after suffering a mental breakdown, according to her family, who say she no longer recognizes them.

Rose Grady began to suffer when she was unable to attend school or participate in her favorite pastimes, such as swimming and playing the piano, as a result of the lockdown.

Rose’s mother, Susie, told HertfordshireLive that she was also unable to meet her vast group of pals face to face.

Rose’s mother was diagnosed with a degenerative brain condition, and her father was stricken with cancer as the lockdown continued.

Before Christmas, the local region was placed in Tier 4, which meant they couldn’t celebrate as they had wanted, and a cherished pet died as a result.

Rose began to eat fewer and fewer calories. She grew reclusive and melancholy.

According to Susie, Rose’s condition quickly deteriorated, and she now suffers from psychosis and hallucinations on a regular basis.

She’s been in the hospital for three months and is unable to do simple things like feeding or washing herself.

“She’s depressed,” Susie added. She is adamant about not being here. She doesn’t think it’s worth it. She feels entrapped, as if she’s stuck in a room.

“She doesn’t interact with other kids, and she doesn’t see her pals. She doesn’t communicate with her friends. She doesn’t communicate with her family.”

Rose was a happy adolescent with a close group of friends before the epidemic. She swam for her neighborhood swim team, played the piano, and was expected to excel in school.

Susie explained, “I think it was very difficult for teenagers to comprehend why they couldn’t visit their friends or do anything that a normal teenager does.”

“They were simply staying in their rooms way too much and not doing anything really healthy.”

Susie said, “She didn’t want to leave her room.” “She was just plain unhappy,” says the narrator. She was having negative thoughts about her life.

“Since school had reopened, we spent a lot of time in our bedroom completing online schooling. That, I believe, was actually pretty harmful.”

Susie and her husband went to their doctor for guidance.

The family has yet to get a. “The summary has come to an end.”