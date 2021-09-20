After a Liverpool FC steward refused to let his disabled son’s carer inside the stadium, the disabled father was upset.

A disabled season ticket holder was angry after alleging a steward refused to let him and his carers into Liverpool FC’s first home game of the season.

Steve Rizzotti, 52, alleges he missed his first home Champions League game and nearly the first home game of the season due to a series of “mistakes” with Liverpool’s new ticketing system and website.

Steve, who uses a wheelchair and has two caretakers to accompany him to games, described the process of getting into home games this season as a “utter disaster.”

The issue, according to Steve, originated from Liverpool’s new NFC ticketing system, which has caused issues outside of Anfield at times this season.

Liverpool FC has been in contact with Mr Rizzotti to rectify the concerns, according to a spokeswoman for the club who told The Washington Newsday that the team is “dedicated to ensuring all our disabled supporters have the greatest possible experience.”

“It’s been a disaster, an absolute nightmare,” Steve, who lives in Warrington, told The Washington Newsday.

“What occurred was that my [tickets]downloaded but not my PA’s (personal assistant) pass.

“After my Liverpool account went crazy, for whatever reason, I had to reset my password and all of my accounts.”

Before Liverpool’s match against Burnley on August 21, Steve says he was asked to go to the ticket office.

Despite several attempts, the ticket office personnel were unable to download Steve’s pass for his two personal assistants, and Steve was directed to approach the steward and explain the problem, who would then let him into the ground.

The steward, according to Steve, refused to accept his explanation and refused to let one of his personal helpers in.

“The steward stated you’re not allowed in because the PA ticket hasn’t downloaded,” Steve explained.

“After some discussion, which was uncomfortable to say the least, he said we’ll let one of your PAs in with you.”

This was unacceptable, according to Steve, because his condition necessitates the presence of two personal assistants at each game.

“Are you doubting my disability?” he said. And he explained, “I’m just telling you.” “The summary comes to an end.”