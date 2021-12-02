After a live on-air blunder, John Bishop ‘presented’ This Morning.

For one segment of Thursday’s show, This Morning viewers were treated to an extra presenter.

Comedian John Bishop joined us on the couch to discuss his forthcoming tour and his own Saturday night show, simply dubbed The John Bishop Show.

He also managed to get Holly and Phil to agree to appear in an episode of his podcast.

Holly thanked John for appearing on the show as the conversation came to a close, and received an interesting response.

Before realizing his gaffe, John said, “Thanks for coming on.”

“Sorry, I just said ‘thanks for coming on’ like…” he immediately added.

“See, this is what happens, you do one Saturday night show and you take over!” Phillip remarked.

Thank you for joining us? “All of a sudden, it’s your show?” Holly remained silent but burst out laughing.

John continued the joke by turning to the camera and saying, “We’ll be back after the break.”

The joke was well received by the audience.

“Oi, John!” tweeted @hollywilslove. With a laughing-face emoji, he said, “This isn’t your show yet.”

“Ahh John Bishop, what a beautiful person,” Laura Benecke commented.

“‘Thanks for coming on,’ John Bishop is class #ThisMorning,” @ ellielou97 said.