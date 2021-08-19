After a live drug mention, a guest on This Morning hastily backtracks.

Fans of This Morning commended a guest on today’s episode for turning his life around, but he had to immediately backtrack on an earlier comment during his interview.

Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford hosted the most recent episode of the famous show.

The story of reformed prisoner Jack Murton, who has now become a professional artist, was one of the parts highlighted on Thursday’s broadcast of the ITV show.

Jack had a rough past, having spent time in prison for offenses like armed robbery and arson.

However, after seeing J.M.W Turner’s work The Fighting Temeraire, he was inspired to change his life and become an artist while incarcerated.

Jack made a brief reference to his former drug misuse during his interview, which he had to swiftly backtrack on.

“To be honest, the colors reminded me of when I was 13, and I took an LSD tablet and saw these magnificent colors,” he remarked.

“Don’t take it kids!” Jack exclaimed as he immediately came to a halt.

Fans of the show reacted to the part on Twitter, with one user writing, “Took an LSD tablet.” #ThisMorning The thud you heard was due to the floor manager passing out.”

“Good job he emphasized the warning not to take LSD!” said another. But kudos to him for changing his ways and turning his life around. This is exactly what a prison should be doing! Plus, his artwork is fantastic!”

While in an experimental prison named Blantyre House, Jack discovered art, which he credits with saving his life.

Other This Morning viewers flocked to social media to congratulate the man on his transformation.

“I’m all for reform,” Aisha said. This is exactly what a prison is supposed to do.”

“His paintings are quite good, and good for him for improving his life,” Dave added.